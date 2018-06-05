Scotland add Wallace & Tahir to face Pakistan, Ireland & Netherlands

Craig Wallace is in line to face Pakistan, Ireland and the Netherlands this month

Craig Wallace and Hamza Tahir have been called up to Scotland's squad for next week's T20 internationals with Pakistan at the Grange.

Neither player will be involved against England in Sunday's one-day international, also in Edinburgh.

However, Michael Jones and Preston Mommsen will sit out the matches against Pakistan on 12 and 13 June.

Wicketkeeper Wallace and bowler Tahir will also be involved in the Netherlands Tri-series.

The Scots open that tournament against Ireland on 16 June and take on the same opponents the following day before playing the Dutch on 19 and 20 June.

Captain Kyle Coetzer told the Cricket Scotland website: "[Playing Pakistan] will be a huge occasion, not only for the playing squad, but for the Cricket Scotland organisation as a whole.

"To be hosting the two number one teams in 50 over and 20 over format in a few days is not something that comes around every day.

"We need to make sure we are willing to soak up the special day and not be afraid to grab the game with our exciting, expressive style."

Scotland squad for Pakistan T20 internationals and Netherlands Tri-series: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richie Berrington (vice-captain), Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Stuart Whittingham.