County Championship: Warwickshire's Josh Poysden spins Glamorgan out

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day one): Glamorgan 220 (76.2 overs): Poysden 5-29 Warwickshire 24-2 (17 overs) Warwickshire (3 pts) trail Glamorgan (1 pt) by 196 runs Scorecard

Leg spinner Josh Poysden claimed a career-best 5-29 as Division Two leaders Warwickshire dismissed Glamorgan for 220 on a slow pitch at Edgbaston. before struggling to 24-2.

Poysden, in his first bowl of the season, took five of the last six wickets.

Nick Selman, Owen Morgan, Chris Cooke and David Lloyd all reached 30 but Lloyd's 39 was the top score.

Glamorgan fell away from 172-5, before dismissing the home openers cheaply.

The Welsh county's acting captain Chris Cooke chose to bat first on a pitch also used for a One-Day Cup game, which saw the spinners take control thanks to Poysden and Jeetan Patel (2-81 in 25 overs).

Warwickshire all-rounder Josh Poysden told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"It was a really good day for us to keep them to 220 on a fairly good wicket, disappointed to lose two wickets at the end, but overall really good for the Bears. If we can bat really big, to bat only once would be nice.

"It's been frustrating (not playing), last year with us getting relegated in the Championship it hurt not to be able to contribute. But I've gone away in the winter and worked with (former Australia leg-spinner) Stuart MacGill again, then with Tony Frost in the second team here, so it was brilliant to get the opportunity and get some wickets."

Glamorgan all-rounder David Lloyd told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was quite tricky, the pitch is pretty worn already and the amount of turn we're getting so far, it's not normal for a first-day wicket. I thought the boys played quite well because we didn't want to die in a hole and be sitting ducks, we tried to be positive. 220's not too bad given the start we had with the ball.

"(Umpire Yeshwant Barde) has given me out caught, it's hit me on here (the leg), ended up going in my pad and I flicked it out. The keeper (Tim Ambrose) dived and caught it, and he's given me out caught- it's frustrating because we were going quite well."