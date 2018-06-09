County Championship: Zak Chappell takes six as Leicestershire bowl out Northamptonshire
-
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground (day one):
|Northamptonshire 204: Vasconcelos 49; Chappell 6-44, Raine 3-35
|Leicestershire 64-3: Ackermann 19*; Sanderson 2-21
|Northamptonshire (2 pts) lead Leicestershire (3 pts) by 140 runs
|Scorecard
Zak Chappell's maiden first-class five-wicket haul helped Leicestershire bowl out Northants for 204 on day one.
Chappell claimed 6-44 on his first Championship appearance of the season, while Ben Raine chipped in with 3-35.
The home batsmen could not build on starts on a seamer-friendly wicket as five batsmen passed 20, but Ricardo Vasconcelos top-scored with 49.
Ben Sanderson (2-21) then led the Northants fightback, removing both openers as the Foxes closed on 64-3.