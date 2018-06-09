County Championship: Dickson ton puts Kent on top against Gloucestershire

Sean Dickson's fifth first-class century, and first of the season, put Kent on top

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Brightside Ground (day one): Kent 297-4: Dickson 117, Bell-Drummond 49; Miles 2-61 Gloucestershire: Yet to bat Kent 2 pts, Gloucestershire 1 pt Scorecard

Sean Dickson's patient century gave Kent the upper hand as the Gloucestershire bowlers were made to toil on day one at Bristol.

Dickson brought up his ton off 206 balls just after tea before he played on to Craig Miles (2-61) for 117.

The opener shared a first-wicket stand of 124 with Daniel Bell-Drummond (49) before adding 92 with Heino Kuhn (38).

Kent, searching for a fourth straight championship win, closed on 297-4, with Joe Denly on 36 and Darren Stevens 11.