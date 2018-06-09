County Championship: Dickson ton puts Kent on top against Gloucestershire

Sean Dickson
Sean Dickson's fifth first-class century, and first of the season, put Kent on top
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Brightside Ground (day one):
Kent 297-4: Dickson 117, Bell-Drummond 49; Miles 2-61
Gloucestershire: Yet to bat
Kent 2 pts, Gloucestershire 1 pt
Scorecard

Sean Dickson's patient century gave Kent the upper hand as the Gloucestershire bowlers were made to toil on day one at Bristol.

Dickson brought up his ton off 206 balls just after tea before he played on to Craig Miles (2-61) for 117.

The opener shared a first-wicket stand of 124 with Daniel Bell-Drummond (49) before adding 92 with Heino Kuhn (38).

Kent, searching for a fourth straight championship win, closed on 297-4, with Joe Denly on 36 and Darren Stevens 11.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired