County Championship: Jordan Clark & Shiv Chanderpaul lead Lancashire rally against Essex

Jordan Clark and Shiv Chanderpaul put on 131 for the sixth wicket at Old Trafford

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day one): Lancashire 297-9 : Clark 79, Chanderpaul 58, Onions 41; S Cook 3-65 Essex: Yet to bat Essex 3 pts, Lancashire 2 pts Scorecard

Lancashire rallied valiantly to bat out the day in the rematch of last season's runners-up with county champions Essex.

The hosts, who lost at Chelmsford to Essex in April, again looked in big trouble on 59-5 two balls after lunch.

But a 131-run stand between Jordan Clark (79) and Shiv Chanderpaul (58) turned things round before both were bowled by Simon Harmer in three balls.

Then Graham Onions (41 in 32 balls) and Tom Bailey added further late plunder to close on 297-7.

That put the hosts within three runs of an unlikely third batting point.

After a diet of One-Day Cup cricket, both sides were returning to Championship duty for the first time in 27 days - and it was another frustrating experience for discarded England opener Haseeb Hameed in his continuing bid to rediscover his lost form.

Hameed had looked back to his dogged best in seeing off the first hour in humid, swinging conditions, only to edge one that lofted and swung from his former Lancs team-mate Neil Wagner. That is now just 40 runs in seven Championship innings from him this season.

Jamie Porter removed current England opener Keaton Jennings for 19, but it was young Sam Cook who did the main damage with three wickets.