One-Day Cup: Nottinghamshire hammer Derbyshire to reach knockout stage

Royal London One-Day Cup, Trent Bridge Derbyshire 110 (35 overs): Madsen 37, Critchley 33; Ball 4-29, Carter 3-19 Nottinghamshire 115-2 (11.5 overs): Wessels 63, Moores 41* Nottinghamshire beat Derbyshire by eight wickets Match scorecard

Holders Nottinghamshire booked their spot in the One-Day Cup knockout stages with a thumping eight-wicket win against Derbyshire at Trent Bridge.

The visitors were bowled out for just 110 inside 35 overs as England seamer Jake Ball took 4-29 in his 10 overs.

Matthew Carter claimed 3-19 from seven overs, while only Wayne Madsen (37) and Matt Critchley (33) could pass 30.

Notts reached the target in just 11.5 overs, with Riki Wessels (63 off 34 balls) and Tom Moores starring.

The Outlaws must wait for other results on Thursday before learning who they will face in the play-off stage and if they will finish either second or third in the North Group.

Both sides went into the match with hopes of going through, but Derbyshire's chances were quickly extinguished when they slumped to 19-3 after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Nottinghamshire have won their last three group games to seal one of the three qualification spots, while Derbyshire lost their last two to miss out.