Nic Maddinson: Surrey sign Australia international batsman for T20 Blast

Nic Maddinson has not played for Australia since December 2016

Surrey have signed Australia batsman Nic Maddinson for this summer's T20 Blast campaign.

The 26-year-old will join compatriot Aaron Finch at the Oval, having previously played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League and Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash.

He has played for Australia in two Twenty20 matches and three Tests.

The left-hander has scored 1549 runs in 73 T20 matches and has a strike rate of 130.93 and a highest score of 85.

"It's a fabulous opportunity to play at a great sporting organization such as Surrey County Cricket Club and with my Australian counterpart Aaron Finch," Maddison said.