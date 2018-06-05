England v Australia: Jake Ball added to squad as Chris Woakes ruled out

Jake Ball has taken 21 ODI wickets at an average of 45.28

Pace bowler Jake Ball has been added to England's squad for the one-day series against Australia.

The 27-year-old Nottinghamshire seamer will cover for all-rounder Chris Woakes, who is unavailable for the first part of the series with a right quad strain.

All-rounder Ben Stokes has also been ruled out of the early ODIs with a hamstring injury.

The five-match series starts on 13 June at The Oval.

Ball has played 17 ODIs, most recently during the 4-1 series win in Australia in January.

He has taken 10 wickets at an average of 31.40 in the One-Day Cup this season.

He is the leading wicket-taker in the County Championship, with 27 at 18.33 apiece, but has not played a Test since being dropped during the Ashes series defeat last winter.

On Monday, Tom Curran replaced Woakes in the England squad for Sunday's one-day international against Scotland in Edinburgh.

England ODI squad versus Australia: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.