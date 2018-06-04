Inter-Provincial Championship: Lightning ease to victory over Knights

George Dockrell impressed with bat and ball in Lightning's interprovincial victory on Monday

Ireland's George Dockrell inspired Leinster Lightning to a comfortable 53-run win over Northern Knights in the one-day game at The Hills.

Dockrell scored 98 in an undefeated seventh-wicket partnership of 215 with Simi Singh (121) after an early collapse to help Lightning to 277-6.

The Knights started well in their reply before wickets began to tumble.

Former Somerset spinner Dockrell took five Knights wickets for 21 runs as the visitors were dismissed for 224.

The Knights won the toss and elected to field and this gamble appeared to be paying dividends when Lightning slumped to 62-6, but that before Singh and Dockrell put on their huge partnership.

Singh had eight sixes and eight boundaries in his unbeaten 121 while Dockrell struck three sixes and 12 fours.

In reply Knights began confidently with Inst's Nik Smith and James Shannon putting up stout resistance, but the run rate began to slow and the wickets fell with the visitors bowled out in the 43rd over.

Lightning and North-West Warriors have now played once and each has a victory, both against the Knights.

One-day Interprovincial (The Hills)

Leinster Lightning 277-6 S Singh 121 no, G Dockrell 98 no, S Getkake 4-47

Northern Knights 224 N Rick 46, J Shannon 43, N Smith 40, G Dockrell 5-21

Leinster Lightning won by 53 runs