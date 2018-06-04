England women v South Africa: Katherine Brunt & Sarah Taylor recalled

Katherine Brunt has taken 127 wickets at 23.80 apiece in 106 one-day internationals

England women have recalled pace bowler Katherine Brunt and wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor for the first two matches of the one-day series against South Africa.

Laura Marsh and Lauren Winfield also return after missing April's 2-1 defeat in India.

Fran Wilson and Alex Hartley, part of the side that won the World Cup in 2017, have been left out.

The three-match series starts at New Road, Worcester on Saturday, with the second ODI in Hove on 12 June.

"South Africa are an up-and-coming team with some really dangerous players," said England coach Mark Robinson.

"They pushed us close the last time we met them and we will have to be at our best to beat them.

"It's obviously great to have Katherine and Sarah back, and Lauren and Laura's recent form has earned them recalls."

England are returning to 50-over action for the first time since winning the World Cup last July. They beat South Africa in a thrilling semi-final at Bristol.

The South Africa series forms part of the ICC Women's Championship and marks the start of the qualifiers for the 2021 World Cup.

England face New Zealand in three Women's Championship one-day internationals in early July after a Twenty20 tri-series also involving South Africa.

"It should be a really exciting summer against two of the best teams in the world," said Robinson.

England squad

Heather Knight (capt, Berkshire), Tammy Beaumont (Kent), Katherine Brunt (Yorkshire), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire), Georgia Elwiss (Sussex), Jenny Gunn (Warwickshire), Danielle Hazell (Yorkshire), Amy Jones (wicketkeeper, Warwickshire), Laura Marsh (Kent), Anya Shrubsole (Somerset), Nat Sciver (Surrey), Sarah Taylor (wk, Sussex), Lauren Winfield (Yorkshire), Danni Wyatt (Sussex).