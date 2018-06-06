One-Day Cup: Surrey miss out despite win over Glamorgan

Will Jacks hit 80 runs off 57 balls as Surrey chased down Glamorgan's total of 266

Royal London One-Day Cup, Kia Oval Glamorgan 266-8 (50 overs): Brown 98; Clarke 3-49 Surrey 269-5 (40.4 overs): Jacks 80, Burns 68 Surrey beat Glamorgan by five wickets Match scorecard

Surrey missed out on the knockout stages of the One-Day Cup despite a five-wicket victory at The Oval over Glamorgan, who also failed to qualify.

The hosts raced to their target of 267 thanks to 80 off 57 balls from Will Jacks and 68 from captain Rory Burns.

But results elsewhere meant that Surrey missed out on the top three.

Glamorgan's 266-8 was built on a battling 98 off 136 balls from Connor Brown, playing just his third 50-over match.

Surrey's accurate bowlers were mostly on top, with Morne Morkel (2-39) and Rikki Clarke (3-49) the pick of the attack.

Colin Ingram (44), Kiran Carlson (33) and Graham Wagg (35 off 18 balls) all hit the ball hard but fell at vital stages.

In contrast, Surrey's blistering start, thanks to England under-19 star Jacks, saw them well ahead of the run-rate throughout their innings, cruising to victory in just the 41st over.

A fourth triumph in seven completed games was not enough to take them through after three successive finals, while Glamorgan finished a miserable campaign with one win.

Surrey captain Rory Burns told BBC Radio London:

"Disappointed not to qualify though it was a good performance today, we bowled a lot of dot balls and got a couple of early poles as well which restricted them. Will Jacks played very well today hitting boundaries, it's pretty exceptional.

"When we were on, we were on (in the tournament) and when we were off, we were really off and that was the story of our competition. The last couple of years, we've managed to sneak through doing that but this year we haven't quite got there."

Glamorgan batsman Connor Brown told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was nice to score a few on only my third white-ball game for Glamorgan, two more would have been nice but ultimately it's about the team and we didn't really show up.

"I formed partnerships with guys who were getting thirty and forty and getting out, so I told myself just to bat the 50 overs and see where I got to, I tried to play selfless cricket, but unfortunately I skied one to mid-wicket.

"It's not my decision, but I hope to be there or thereabouts (for the Championship side) at Edgbaston."