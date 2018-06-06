One-Day Cup: Somerset beat Hampshire but miss out on quarter-final place

Peter Trego scored one six and seven fours in his innings of exactly 100

Royal London One-Day Cup, Ageas Bowl Hampshire 356-9 (50 overs): Vince 109, Alsop 95, Dawson 76, Overton 3-69 Somerset 360-7 (50 overs): Trego 100, Myburgh 71, Dawson 2-52 Somerset won by three wickets Match scorecard

Hampshire finished top of the One-Day Cup South Group to secure a home semi-final despite losing a thrilling match at the Ageas Bowl to Somerset, who missed out on a quarter-final play-off.

Essex's win over Kent meant victory for Somerset, who chased 357 for a three-wicket win, was to no avail.

England outcast James Vince hit a superb 109 for the hosts.

But Johann Myburgh (71) and Peter Trego (100) set up victory before Craig Overton hit the final ball for four.

All of Somerset's top five contributed to the county's record run chase, with James Hildreth also passing 50.

But the innings faltered in the middle stages as they slipped from 301-3 to 345-7, with England international spinners Mason Crane and Liam Dawson both taking two of the seven wickets to fall.

The game was in balance, with Somerset needing 11 off the final over, but Overton hit two fours from the final three balls to guide his side home.

Hampshire were already assured of progressing to the knockout stages but Essex's emphatic win meant they had already ensured top spot before the game had concluded.

Hampshire, whose sloppy fielding saw them drop five catches and miss a stumping chance, scored a daunting 356-9 off their 50 overs, with captain Vince leading the way.

Vince, who has been overlooked by England so far this summer, top-scored with 109 off 93 balls and put on 186 for the second wicket with Tom Alsop following the early loss of Rilee Rossouw.

Dawson's 47-ball 76 helped them pass the 350 mark, but Somerset always remained on course for victory despite their blip.

Hampshire, who won five of their eight group matches, have progressed directly to the last four without the need for a play-off and will have a home tie at the semi-final stage.