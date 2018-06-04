England's Chris Woakes to miss ODI against Scotland with thigh injury

Chris Woakes has taken 109 wickets in 76 ODIs

England bowler Chris Woakes has been ruled out of Sunday's one-day international against Scotland.

The 29-year-old, who took four wickets as England beat Pakistan to draw the Test series 1-1 on Sunday, has tightness in his right thigh and is replaced by Surrey's Tom Curran.

Woakes will be assessed this week to see if he will be fit for the Australia ODI series which starts on 13 June.

England are already without all-rounder Ben Stokes for the Scotland game.

The 27-year-old tore his left hamstring in the build-up to the second Test against Pakistan and will also miss the the first part of the five-match series against Australia.

England ODI squad versus Scotland: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Tom Curran, Mark Wood.

Fixtures

June

Scotland v England

10 1st ODI, Edinburgh (11:00 BST)

England v Australia

13 1st ODI, The Oval, (day/night) (13:00 BST)

16 2nd ODI, Cardiff (11:00 BST)

19 3rd ODI, Trent Bridge (d/n) (14:00 BST)

21 4th ODI, Chester-le-Street (d/n) (14:00 BST)

24 5th ODI, Old Trafford (11:00 BST)