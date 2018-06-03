England v Pakistan: Mickey Arthur says his side need 'a couple of hidings' after innings defeat

Media playback is not supported on this device Pint-sized TMS: England beat Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs

Second Test, Headingley (day three of five) Pakistan 174 (48.1 overs) & 134 (46 overs): Imam 34, Broad 3-28, Bess 3-33 England 363 (106.2 overs): Buttler 80*, Bess 49, Faheem 3-60 England win by an innings and 55 runs; series drawn 1-1 Scorecard

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur says he needs to "dish out a couple of hidings" after his side were thrashed by England in the second Test at Headingley.

The hosts secured victory by an innings and 55 runs inside three days to draw the series 1-1.

Arthur said it was an "incredibly disappointing" display after the "high" of winning by nine wickets in the first Test at Lord's.

He said: "We need to dish out a couple of hidings but it's how they grow."

He added: "The talent we have in that dressing room is phenomenal so we've just got to get more consistency and that's what we're striving for."

Speaking to Sky Sports, the South African added his side were "very gutted" by the manner of defeat as Pakistan missed out on a first series win in England for 22 years.

"We'll have a hard discussion about it, but as long as that dressing room has learnt from it. We're a young team and hopefully we can grow and grow quicker.

"Inconsistency is one of the things that comes with a young team, however hard that is for all of us to take at the moment."

'A massive chance'

England were 224-5 on day two, leading by 50, when Jos Buttler was dropped on four by Hasan Ali off 19-year-old leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

Buttler capitalised by going on to make 80 not out, helping England to a first-innings score of 363 and a lead of 189.

"That was a massive chance - we knew at the time it had the potential to be pretty big and it was but that happens, nobody drops them on purpose," said Arthur.

"Shadab Khan had bowled a really good spell up until that point so that would've just capped it off so nicely in terms of confirming for him that he belongs at this level."

After winning the toss at Headingley and electing to bat, Pakistan were dismissed for 174, but Arthur said his side would do the same again.

"There was always going to be something in the wicket, but we just had to get through a session and a half then the sun came out and conditions became really good for batting," he said.

Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq and Shadab all made half-centuries at Lord's, but the latter was the only Pakistan batsman to reach fifty at Headingley.

"The key thing that we're going to discuss is that a number of our batsmen in this series got starts, but we didn't get a hundred," said Arthur.

"And for us to grow as a team we need someone in the top six getting hundreds consistently."