Hampshire win Women's County Championship for first time

Edwards led England in four successful Women's Ashes campaigns, also winning the World Cup and World Twenty20 in 2009

Hampshire have won the Women's County Championship for the first time after beating Middlesex by 63 runs in their final game at Andover.

Having only just been promoted from Division Two, Hampshire have won six of their seven fixtures this season.

It represents another triumph for ex-England captain Charlotte Edwards, who was appointed as the county's director of women's cricket in April.

However, Sunday's opponents Middlesex are relegated, along with Somerset.

Yorkshire finish as runners-up after a 77-run victory over Nottinghamshire, while Sussex finished top of Division Two and will be promoted alongside Surrey.

As well as skippering England to World Cup, World Twenty20 and Ashes series wins, Edwards, 38, had captained Kent to a number of county titles - but moved to Hampshire after winning the 2016 County Championship having retired from international cricket earlier that year.

Although she retired from the professional game after appearing for Southern Vipers in the final of last summer's Super League, Edwards has continued to play at county level - making 20 batting down the order as Hampshire posted 210-7 from their 50 overs against Middlesex.

Hampshire's side this season has also included New Zealand skipper Suzie Bates and teenage left-arm pace bowler Katie George, who received her first England caps in March.