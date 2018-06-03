England v Pakistan: Jos Buttler & Dom Bess star as England level series

By Stephan Shemilt

BBC Sport at Headingley

Media playback is not supported on this device

England v Pakistan: James Anderson takes early Azhar Ali wicket
Second Test, Headingley (day three of five)
Pakistan 174 (48.1 overs) & 134 (46 overs): Imam 34, Broad 3-28, Bess 3-33
England 363 (106.2 overs): Buttler 80*, Bess 49, Faheem 3-60
England win by an innings and 55 runs; series drawn 1-1
Scorecard

England surged to victory over Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs to win the second Test and draw the series 1-1.

Jos Buttler displayed his full range of strokeplay in a sparkling 80 not out to take the home side to 363 - a 189 lead.

And after Pakistan were reduced to 42-3, it never seemed likely that the game would reach day four at Headingley.

Off-spinner Dom Bess claimed his maiden Test wicket in returning 3-33, while Stuart Broad took 3-38 as Pakistan were 134 all out in their second innings.

It was a limp capitulation by the tourists, who failed to get anywhere near the performance of their nine-wicket win at Lord's.

For England, this was an ideal response to an awful display in London and ends a run of eight Tests without a win.

Their challenge now is to replicate this when they meet India over a five-Test series that begins in August.

Before then, they enter a period of limited-overs cricket against India and Australia after playing a one-day international against Scotland in Edinburgh on 10 June.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Cricket on the BBC

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
Rugbytots jumping high on the Relay course

Rugbytots East Herts

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired