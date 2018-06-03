England v Pakistan: Jos Buttler & Dom Bess star as England level series

Media playback is not supported on this device England v Pakistan: James Anderson takes early Azhar Ali wicket

Second Test, Headingley (day three of five) Pakistan 174 (48.1 overs) & 134 (46 overs): Imam 34, Broad 3-28, Bess 3-33 England 363 (106.2 overs): Buttler 80*, Bess 49, Faheem 3-60 England win by an innings and 55 runs; series drawn 1-1 Scorecard

England surged to victory over Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs to win the second Test and draw the series 1-1.

Jos Buttler displayed his full range of strokeplay in a sparkling 80 not out to take the home side to 363 - a 189 lead.

And after Pakistan were reduced to 42-3, it never seemed likely that the game would reach day four at Headingley.

Off-spinner Dom Bess claimed his maiden Test wicket in returning 3-33, while Stuart Broad took 3-38 as Pakistan were 134 all out in their second innings.

It was a limp capitulation by the tourists, who failed to get anywhere near the performance of their nine-wicket win at Lord's.

For England, this was an ideal response to an awful display in London and ends a run of eight Tests without a win.

Their challenge now is to replicate this when they meet India over a five-Test series that begins in August.

Before then, they enter a period of limited-overs cricket against India and Australia after playing a one-day international against Scotland in Edinburgh on 10 June.

