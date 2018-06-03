BBC Sport - England v Pakistan: James Anderson takes early Azhar Ali wicket
Stumps everywhere! Watch Anderson bowl Azhar
- From the section Cricket
James Anderson makes an early breakthrough for England, bowling Azhar Ali for 11 in Pakistan's second innings.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v Pakistan - in-play clips, TMS and text
WATCH MORE: 'That's gone miles' - Buttler wallops huge six
