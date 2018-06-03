BBC Sport - England v Pakistan: Jos Buttler 'wallops' huge six off Faheem Ashraf
'That's gone miles' - Buttler 'wallops' huge six
- From the section Cricket
England's Jos Buttler "wallops" a huge six off Faheem Ashraf shortly before the hosts are bowled out for 363, giving them a lead of 189 in the second Test at Headingley.
