BBC Sport - England v Pakistan: Jos Buttler 'wallops' huge six off Faheem Ashraf

England's Jos Buttler "wallops" a huge six off Faheem Ashraf shortly before the hosts are bowled out for 363, giving them a lead of 189 in the second Test at Headingley.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v Pakistan - in-play clips, TMS and text

