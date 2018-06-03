BBC Sport - England v Pakistan: Sam Curran given out for 20 after review
'I'm convinced that's out!' Curran wicket a close call
- From the section Cricket
Sam Curran is out for 20 following a review by third umpire Paul Reiffel as England look to extend their lead over Pakistan in the second Test at Headingley.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v Pakistan - in-play clips, TMS and text
WATCH MORE:'That's gone miles' - Buttler wallops huge six
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired