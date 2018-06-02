One-Day Cup: Glamorgan v Hampshire (Sun)

Ingram made 95 runs off 86 balls in Glamorgan's last One-Day Cup match

Royal London One-Day Cup: Glamorgan v Hampshire Date: Sunday, 3 June Time: 11:00 Venue: St Helen's, Swansea Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport online and app; updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Solent

Glamorgan are likely to choose from the same 13 on duty against Sussex as they host One-Day Cup South Group leaders Hampshire in Swansea.

A total of 98 between Colin Ingram and Kiran Carlson against Sussex earned Glamorgan their first win in six games.

Hampshire, led by England batsman James Vince, will pick from the same 15 from their win over Middlesex.

Victories for Hampshire over Glamorgan and Somerset will earn them a home semi-final.

Glamorgan are still without fast bowler Marchant de Lange and seamer Michael Hogan with hamstring injuries, though it is hoped Hogan will be fit to resume in the County Championship against Warwickshire on Saturday 9 June.

Glamorgan (from, likely): Selman, Donald, Brown, Ingram (capt), Lloyd, Carlson, Cooke (wk), Wagg, Salter, Morgan, Smith, van der Gugten, Carey.

Hampshire (from): Alsop, Roussouw, Vince (capt), Weatherley, Adams, Taylor, McManus (wk), Berg, Crane, Crane, Wood, Topley, Ervine, Wheal, Edwards, Sole.