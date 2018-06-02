BBC Sport - England v Pakistan: Dom Bess falls to Shadab Khan as England build a lead
Watch: Bess out for 49 as England build lead
- From the section Cricket
Dom Bess edges Shadab Khan to slip on 49 as England build a first-innings lead over Pakistan on the second day of the second Test at Headingley.
