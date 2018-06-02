BBC Sport - England v Pakistan: Joe Root falls to Mohammad Amir as England press on
Watch: Pakistan break through with Root out for 45
- From the section Cricket
Joe Root edges Mohammad Amir behind for 45 as England press on during the second day of the second Test against Pakistan at Headingley.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v Pakistan - in-play clips, TMS and text
Available to UK users only.
