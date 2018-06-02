BBC Sport - England v Pakistan: Joe Root falls to Mohammad Amir as England press on

Watch: Pakistan break through with Root out for 45

Joe Root edges Mohammad Amir behind for 45 as England press on during the second day of the second Test against Pakistan at Headingley.

