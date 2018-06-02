England v Pakistan: Rain delays day two of second Test at Headingley

Covers on as rain falls at Headingley
No play has been possible on day two at Headingley because of rain
Second Test, Headingley (day two)
Pakistan 174 (48.1 overs): Shadab 56, Broad 3-38, Anderson 3-43
England 106-2 (37 overs): Cook 46, Root 29*, Jennings 29
England trail by 68 runs
Scorecard

Rain delayed the start of day two in the second Test between England and Pakistan at Headingley.

The forecast is for more wet weather throughout the day in Leeds.

England are currently 106-2, trailing Pakistan by 68 runs after an impressive performance on day one saw them dismiss the tourists for 174.

Captain Joe Root is unbeaten on 29, with Dom Bess having joined him at the crease as nightwatchman late on Friday after the dismissal of Alastair Cook.

