England v Pakistan: Michael Vaughan questions Stuart Broad's timing

Michael Vaughan was England captain when Stuart Broad made his Test debut in Sri Lanka in 2007

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has questioned the timing of bowler Stuart Broad's response to his criticism.

After England's heavy defeat by Pakistan in the first Test at Lord's, Vaughan suggested Joe Root's team needed a "shake-up" and should consider dropping Broad.

The 31-year-old seamer, England's second highest wicket-taker of all time, said Vaughan's comments lacked "logic" after claiming 3-38 on the first day of the second Test.

Speaking on Saturday, Vaughan told BBC Test Match Special: "My concern is that he is speaking like that after one good day."

England reached 106-2 in reply to Pakistan's 174 at Headingley as they bid to end a run of eight Tests without a win, although rain delayed the start of play of Saturday.

Vaughan said: "You have got to be careful when you choose a time to come out and attack like Stuart did last night.

"England are still 68 runs behind Pakistan. They haven't won this Test match yet.

"The comments last night were geared as though England had won the game. He's a senior member of the team and I don't think it was the right time to plan that attack."

England's nine-wicket defeat at Lord's was the first time they had lost the first Test of a home summer since 1995.

Vaughan said after the game: "England haven't been winning for a long time.

"They just keep going with the same old every week. This is just a think tank to drop Broad or James Anderson, and I hope people within the team and the management think 'could it make a just a little difference?' You never know."

Broad, who has taken 414 Test wickets at an average of 29 since making his debut in 2007, said on Friday: "I've always been very open to criticism when it's come my way.

"This week there wasn't a huge amount of logic in it.

"I called him and expressed my disappointment. I won't hold a personal grudge, but I didn't feel like I deserved that.

"I don't think he's got much insight into the changing room at all. It was a bit of a wild guess, if he's going on what happens there."

Is the criticism justified? World's leading Test wicket-takers in last 12 months Wickets Average Rabada (South Africa) 72 19.52 Anderson (England) 71 19.15 Lyon (Australia) 59 27.28 Morkel (South Africa) 56 20.67 Cummins (Australia) 51 23.78 Maharaj (South Africa) 48 29.70 Broad (England) 46 33.02 Philander (South Africa) 43 17.95

Broad endured a difficult Ashes in Australia, averaging 47.72 for his 11 wickets.

However, he took eight wickets in the second Test in New Zealand in March, before impressing on day one in Leeds.

"We lambast sportspeople who come out with cliches so it is good that Stuart has got a few things off his chest," said Vaughan, who played 82 Tests for England between 1999 and 2008.

"I got the sense it was, 'You can't criticise me. I'm Stuart Broad and I've been in the team for a long time.'

"You have to be careful in sport that comments can come back to bite you, but, on the other hand, it is entertaining. And that is what we want in sport."

England must win at Headingley to avoid a third successive series defeat.

Their defeat at Lord's was the third time in as many home series that they have suffered chastening home losses.

Last summer, they were beaten by South Africa at Trent Bridge and West Indies at Headingley, although went on to win both series.

They have gone 13 Tests away from home since their last victory.

"The reason why I said they should consider dropping Broad is that I felt the England Test team needed to ruffle a feather or two," said Vaughan.

"Look at Sir Alex Ferguson, the greatest sporting leader and man-manager of our time. He ruffled feathers to try to regenerate and ignite teams.

"The Test team for too long has been a lovely place - lovely and comfortable. They win games and series when the ball swings around, but they don't do it on a consistent basis.

"So you have to look at every aspect of the team to think about how you can trigger them into a more consistent performance."