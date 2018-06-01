England v Pakistan: Stuart Broad says comments 'were not justified'

Media playback is not supported on this device Pint-sized TMS: England dominate as Pakistan 174 all out in the second Test

England fast bowler Stuart Broad says that comments made about him following the first Test against Pakistan were not justified.

Broad took 3-38 as the tourists were bowled out for 174 on the first day of the second Test at Headingley.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said on Monday that he would consider dropping Broad for the final match.

"I've always been very open to criticism when it's come my way and when I feel it's fair," Broad said.

Speaking at a news conference after the first day's play, Broad said the comments he had received had "angered me a little bit".

The 31-year-old said: "As I say, it's personal columns, it's radio shows that need likes and airtime.

"I've always been very open to criticism when it's come my way. I think this week there wasn't a huge amount of logic in it.

"I thought it was a bit unfair and a bit targeted."

Pakistan opted to bat after winning the toss on Friday but struggled, and were dismissed in 48.1 overs.

'Didn't feel like I deserved that'

Vaughan, speaking on the BBC's Test Match Special, said Broad's bowling in Leeds was "terrific."

"If Stuart Broad is thinking he'll run in hard and stick two fingers up at me, fantastic," Vaughan said on Friday.

"You can see the determination. There's an intensity in Broad's eyes when he's running in."

Broad said that he had called Vaughan - who had suggested that England needed to shake up their side after last week's chastening nine-wicket defeat at Lord's - to talk about his comments.

"I called him and expressed my disappointment. I'm very open to criticism and I won't hold a personal grudge, but I didn't feel like I deserved that," he explained.

"I don't think he's got much insight into the changing room at all. It was a bit of a wild guess, if he's going on what happens there."

Pakistan hold a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.