One-Day Cup: Essex beat Sussex by four wickets at Eastbourne

Tom Westley has scored 359 runs in seven One-Day Cup innings this season

Royal London One-Day Cup, The Saffrons Sussex 281-7 (50 overs): Evans 107*, Finch 56; Zaidi 2-32, Wagner 2-52 Essex 285-6 (48 overs): Westley 88, Wheater 60; Archer 2-53 Essex beat Sussex by four wickets Match scorecard

Essex kept alive their chances of reaching the One-Day Cup knockout stages and ended those of Sussex with a four-wicket win at Eastbourne.

Tom Westley (88) and Adam Wheater (60) made half-centuries as Essex chased a target of 282 with 12 balls to spare.

Earlier, Laurie Evans' 107 not out off 117 balls along with Jofra Archer's unbeaten 33 off 18 balls in the closing overs pushed Sussex up to 281-7.

Essex move up to third with a game to play against in-form Kent on Wednesday.

Westley's third half-century of this season's competition featured five fours and two sixes and proved the lynchpin of Essex's chase.

Wheater meanwhile scored at almost a run a ball opening the innings to get the Eagles off to a fine start with Varun Chopra (33).

Archer's 2-53 with the ball for Sussex lacked support as Essex were always ahead of the required run-rate.

Essex will host second-placed Kent at Chelmsford in their final group match, who themselves could still finish top and go straight through to the semi-finals.

Sussex's group stage finished with just two wins from their eight games.