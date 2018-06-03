One-Day Cup: Kent win fifth game in a row thanks to Heino Kuhn and Joe Denly tons

Joe Denly has scored more than 400 runs in seven One-Day Cup innings this season

Royal London One-Day Cup, The Kent County Cricket Ground Gloucestershire 322-8 (50 overs): Hankins 92, Cockbain 68, Dent 63; Stevens 2-43 Kent 323-3 (46.3 overs): Kuhn 113, Denly 109*; Blake 44* Miles 2-73 Kent beat Gloucestershire by seven wickets Match scorecard

Kent beat Gloucestershire by seven wickets and won a fifth One-Day Cup match in a row to guarantee their qualification for the knockout stages.

Centuries from Heino Kuhn (113) and Joe Denly (109 not out) helped them chase 323 with 21 balls to spare.

Kuhn, in making back-to-back List A centuries, and Denly shared a second wicket partnership of 186.

Earlier, Gloucestershire posted 322-8 at Beckenham with George Hankins top scoring with 92 from 120 balls.

Kent solidified their hold on second place in the South Group and travel to face third-placed Essex on Wednesday in their final game.

The Spitfires could still overhaul leaders Hampshire and qualify automatically for the semi-finals, but will face an Essex side who also need the win to secure their own place in the knockout stages.

South Africa international Kuhn's 113 off 102 balls followed his 117 off 112 balls on the same ground against Surrey on Friday.

Denly meanwhile recorded his second century in the competition this year to take his average from seven matches to 101.5.

Defeat for Gloucestershire means they will need to win at home against Middlesex on Wednesday and rely on other results to have any hopes of finishing in the top three.

Kent coach Matt Walker told BBC Radio Kent:

"We're batting with confidence and the contributions are coming from across the board over the past five games, some pretty significant ones too from the top order.

"It's looking like a team that's growing in confidence every single game.

"We set our standards pretty high this year in what we've talked about doing on the field and it's bubbling through, translating into everything we're doing.

"To play under knockout pressure almost after the poor start we made and win five games like we have, is really pleasing."