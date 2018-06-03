One-Day Cup: Hampshire beat Glamorgan by four wickets

Gareth Berg was a thorn in Glamorgan's side from the bat and with the ball

Royal London One-Day Cup, St Helen's Glamorgan 227 (48.4 overs): Ingram 64, Crane 4-46, Berg 3-46 Hampshire 229-6 (43.2 overs) Taylor 54*, Berg 52* Hampshire (2 pts) beat Glamorgan by 4 wickets Match scorecard

Hampshire have sealed a place in the knockout stages of the One-Day Cup after a four-wicket victory over Glamorgan at St Helen's.

Hampshire reached 229-6 despite a mid-innings stutter, thanks to an unbeaten seventh-wicket stand of 85 between Brad Taylor (54) and Gareth Berg (52).

Berg also struck early with the ball, taking 3-46 in Glamorgan's 227 all out.

Colin Ingram top-scored with 64, but spinners Mason Crane (4-46) and Brad Taylor (2-51) claimed regular wickets.

Hampshire can earn a home semi-final by beating Somerset in their final match on Wednesday 6 June, while Glamorgan will finish bottom of the South Group with just one win before their trip to Surrey.