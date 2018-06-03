One-Day Cup: Steven Mullaney's century helps Notts to victory

Notts captain Steven Mullaney also took two wickets for the Outlaws

Royal London One-Day Cup, Emirates Riverside Nottinghamshire 255 (49.4 overs): Mullaney 124; Rushworth 3-39 Durham 224 (48 overs): Richardson 68; Carter 4-47 Nottinghamshire beat Durham by 31 runs Match scorecard

One-Day Cup holders Nottinghamshire face a pivotal final group match against Derbyshire after beating Durham by 31 runs at Chester-le-Street.

Defeat by their East Midlands rivals on Thursday would send them out.

Captain Steven Mullaney's brilliant 124 helped Notts recover from 73-5 to post 255 all out against Durham.

Spinner Matt Carter then took 4-47 as Durham were bowled out for 224 with two overs left - Michael Richardson top scoring with 68.

Nottinghamshire, in third, are one point above Derbyshire in the north group with the top three going through to the knockout stages.

Victory at Trent Bridge should see Notts qualify unless other results involving Warwickshire, Worcestershire and Yorkshire go against them.

Mullaney's side were in all sorts of trouble when they lost their first five wickets inside 16 overs, but his stand of 86 with Chris Nash (40) and lower-order support helped them to a competitive total.

The 31-year-old hit eight fours and six sixes in total before falling to Matt Dixon in the final over.

Durham looked well placed at 177-3, but Mullaney's dismissal of Richardson with his medium-pacers at that stage was pivotal as the rest of the batting card folded.