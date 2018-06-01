BBC Sport - England v Pakistan: Sam Curran takes first Test wicket as tourists all out for 174
Watch: Curran takes first Test wicket as Pakistan all out for 174
- From the section Cricket
Sam Curran takes his first Test wicket as Shadab Khan pulls to Keaton Jennings as Pakistan are 174 all out on day one of the second Test at Headingley.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v Pakistan - in-play clips, TMS and text
Available to UK users only.
