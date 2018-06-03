One-Day Cup: Lancashire victory hampers Derbyshire knockout hopes

Lancashire captain Liam Livingstone was his side's most economical bowler

Royal London One-Day Cup, 3aaa County Ground, Derby Lancashire 290-8 (50 overs): Livingstone 86, Clark 51 Derbyshire 265-8 (50 overs): Godleman 75, Viljeon 50*, Slater 46 Lancashire beat Derbyshire by 25 runs Match scorecard

Derbyshire's hopes of reaching the One-Day Cup knockout stage were hampered by a 25-run loss at home to Lancashire.

After starting the day top of the north group, Derbyshire's defeat drops them to fourth, ahead of their final game with Notts at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

They can still finish as high as second but Lancashire's hopes are over as they cannot climb any higher than fourth.

Captain Liam Livingstone made 86 out of his side's 290-8, before Derbyshire then fell short on 265-8.

Billy Godleman made 75, sharing a 100-run opening stand with Ben Slater (46). And Hardus Viljoen was there at the end on 50 not out, but Livingstone took 1-31 from his 10 overs, backed by two wickets each for Graham Onions and spinners Matt Parkinson and Stephen Parry.

Lancashire, now just a point Derbyshire in fifth, could still reach nine points if they beat Yorkshire at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

But, with Notts then hosting Derbyshire two nights later, whatever the outcome of that game would put third place beyond reach for the Red Rose.

Derbyshire are also only a point ahead of Yorkshire. And, if the Tykes were to win at Old Trafford, then also win at home to Northants on Thursday, that would further hinder them.

But Derbyshire can still finish second, as the top two, Worcestershire and Warwickshire, both two points ahead of Derbyshire, play each other at Edgbaston on Tuesday. To guarantee that, Derbyshire have to beat Notts and hope also that either Lancashire or Northants beat Yorkshire.

How it's all worked out

The winners of each group go straight through to a home semi-final.

Second and third in each group qualify for a play-off to determine the other two semi-finalists.

Second in the north group will play third in the south group at home, and vice versa.

If level on points, places in the table are determined first by the number of wins, then net run-rate.

Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple:

"They had a good opening partnership and it looked like the pitch had flattened out so it was a bit concerning but the lads hung in really well.

"The captain used some really good tactical options against their left-handers early on, the boys maintained their desire to fight and win and it was a quality display all-round.

"To lose three games in the manner that we have done is very disappointing. We really have to learn from that. We can't hide because it's happened twice in two years."

Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman:

"In hindsight, the way the wicket played we most certainly would have batted first if we had known it would play in the nature it did.

"The moisture was there this morning and the green tinge suggested it might do something for the first hour. We all thought, with the sun out, it would harden the surface and become easier to bat later on.

"But saying that, to restrict them to 290 I would have taken that from where they were after 25 overs. And I was confident at 100-0. We should have found a way to chase that down."