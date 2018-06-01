BBC Sport - England v Pakistan: Stuart Broad takes early wicket
Watch: Broad takes early wicket for England
- From the section Cricket
Stuart Broad takes an early wicket for England as Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq edges to third slip in the second Test at Headingley.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v Pakistan - in-play clips, TMS and text
Available to UK users only.
