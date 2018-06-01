BBC Sport - England v Pakistan: Stuart Broad takes early wicket

Watch: Broad takes early wicket for England

Stuart Broad takes an early wicket for England as Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq edges to third slip in the second Test at Headingley.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v Pakistan - in-play clips, TMS and text

Available to UK users only.

