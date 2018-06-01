BBC Sport - England v Pakistan: James Anderson bowls Sarfraz Ahmed as Pakistan struggle
Watch: Anderson bowls Sarfraz as Pakistan struggle
- From the section Cricket
James Anderson bowls Sarfraz Ahmed as England reduce Pakistan to 78-5 shortly after lunch on day one of the second Test at Headingley.
Available to UK users only.
