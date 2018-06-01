One-Day Cup: Gloucestershire halted by rain against Somerset in Bristol

Peter Trego was top scorer for Somerset in their innings of 211

Royal London One-Day Cup, Cooper Associates County Ground Somerset 211 (40.1 overs): Trego 74, Hildreth 35; Miles 3-31 Gloucestershire 39-0 (6 overs): Dent 29* Match scorecard

Gloucestershire were rained off after six overs in reply to Somerset's 211 as the West Country One-Day Cup derby ended in a draw in Bristol.

Torrential rain left areas of water on the outfield, leaving umpires Ben Debenham and Richard Illingworth with no option but to abandon the game. Both sides take a point each.

Peter Trego (74) and James Hildreth (35) were Somerset's main run makers.

Chris Dent then hit four boundaries as the frustrated hosts raced to 39-0.

Craig Miles (3-31), Benny Howell (2-24) and Chris Liddle (2-42) were the main contributors with the ball for a Gloucestershire side who still stand handily placed to qualify for the knockout stages, despite having three of their six group games rained off.

They remain a point behind Somerset, who have played a game more, and have just one match left - next Wednesday's day-night game with Hampshire at Southampton.

Gloucestershire now play Kent at Beckenham on Sunday before finishing their group games also under lights next Wednesday, against Middlesex.

Gloucestershire head coach Richard Dawson:

"Having had our last two home games washed out, I'm not sure what can happen to us next.

"The lads put in some great work to restrict Somerset to a total that was way below par on that pitch and we've been unable to reap the reward.

"Our fielding was sharp and we held a couple of really good catches, but it was Benny Howell's two wickets in an over, which put us in control."

Somerset all-rounder Peter Trego:

"We got out of jail, but the real positive from our point of view is that we can still qualify and we haven't played anything like our best cricket in the competition so far.

"In other years we have won our group games and then lost form at the knock-out stages. Perhaps this season we can squeeze through and go on from there.

"There was some good bowling from Gloucestershire, but the two run-outs were pretty sloppy cricket and it was very disappointing to be bowled out well inside our 50 overs."