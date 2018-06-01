One-Day Cup: Holders Nottinghamshire beat group leaders Worcestershire

Nottinghamshire have now won three of their six One-Day Cup group games

Royal London One-Day Cup, Trent Bridge Nottinghamshire 202 (45.1 overs): Wessels 50, Taylor 47; Moeen 4-33 Worcestershire 164: Mitchell 62, Fletcher 4-20 Nottinghamshire won by 38 runs Match scorecard

Luke Fletcher claimed his limited-overs best figures of 4-20 as One-Day Cup holders Nottinghamshire defended a comparatively low total to beat northern group leaders Worcestershire.

Notts looked under par when they only posted 202, of which Riki Wessels made 50 and Ross Taylor 47.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali took career-best one-day figures of 4-33.

But Worcestershire struggled on a slow Trent Bridge pitch, slumping to 28-4, before being bowled out for 164.

Only briefly, in a 63-run seventh-wicket stand between Daryl Mitchell (62) and Ed Barnard (36), did the visitors look like reaching their target.

But Fletcher returned to add two further wickets to his earlier prize scalps of Joe Clarke and record-breaking Australian Callum Ferguson, who had hit 192 on his debut on Tuesday.

With four wins from six games, Worcestershire remain top of the group with two matches left, Sunday's home date with Northants and then the day-night group finale against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Notts, a point behind, play Durham at Chester-le-Street on Sunday before rounding off under the light against Derbyshire at Trent Bridge.