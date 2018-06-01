One-Day Cup: Ingram and Carlson earn Glamorgan win over Sussex

Michael Burgess' stand with David Wiese of 120 off 97 balls proved in vain for Sussex in Cardiff

Royal London One-Day Cup, Sophia Gardens Cardiff Sussex 277-8 (50 overs): Wiese 67, Burgess 58; van der Gugten 3-58 Glamorgan 281-4 (48.2 overs): Ingram 95*, Carlson 59*; Jordan 2-55 Match scorecard Glamorgan beat Sussex by six wickets

Glamorgan captain Colin Ingram hit an unbeaten 95 to steer to his side to a six-wicket victory over Sussex.

Kiran Carlson, returning from university exams, smashed 59 not out off 40 balls as Glamorgan reached 278-4 for their first One-Day Cup win.

They added 98 in 10 overs to break the shackles imposed by Sussex's bowlers.

Sussex owed their total of 277-8 to a hard-hitting stand of 120 off 97 balls between David Wiese (67) and Michael Burgess (58).

But Sussex are now almost certainly out of One-Day Cup contention.

Glamorgan batsman Kiran Carlson told BBC Sport Wales:

"I've been cooped up in the library for the last couple of weeks so it was nice to get out on the pitch, bring energy and chuck myself round in the field, then batting with Colin to get us over the line was really good.

"He held the innings together and it was easy for me to come in and take on the bowlers knowing we still had three quality batsmen in the shed. I was using one of Shaun Marsh's bats so that obviously helps."

Sussex coach Jason Gillespie told BBC Sussex:

"It was a very good game of cricket but we're on the wrong side of the ledger and probably deserved to be, we were out-batted, out-bowled and out-fielded. It was a disappointing loss because we know we're so much better than that, but we'll dust ourselves off and see if we can come away with a win against Essex at Eastbourne on Sunday.

"We'd be pretty lucky to qualify but we've only got ourselves to blame because we had winnable situations in all three losses against hampshire, Middlesex and now Glamorgan."