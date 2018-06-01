One-Day Cup: Ian Bell scores unbeaten 145 as Warwickshire beat Durham

Batting at number four, Ian Bell hit 14 fours and two sixes as his unbeaten 145 came from 144 balls

Royal London One-Day Cup, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street Durham 299-8 (50 overs): Smith 119, Richardson 111; Patel 3-51 Warwickshire 300-5 (48.5 overs): Bell 145*, Trott 100; Dixon 2-71 Warwickshire beat Durham by five wickets Match scorecard

Ian Bell scored a brilliant unbeaten 145 to guide Warwickshire to a five-wicket win over Durham at Chester-le-Street in the One-Day Cup.

After Will Smith (119) and Michael Richardson (111) helped the hosts to 299-8, the Bears fell to 14-2.

But Bell and fellow ex-England batsman Jonathan Trott put on 202 for the third wicket to wrestle back control.

Trott was dismissed by Paul Collingwood for 100, before Bell saw the visitors to victory with seven balls to spare.

Warwickshire wobbled slightly after Trott's departure at the start of the 39th over, with the Midlands side still requiring another 84 runs.

Adam Hose and Tim Ambrose failed to stick with Bell, but a steely 15 from Aaron Thomason eventually allowed the 36-year-old to score the winning runs.

The Bears are third, but level on points with leaders Derbyshire and second-placed Worcestershire heading into their final two group games.

They play Leicestershire at Edgbaston on Sunday and then host the Pears on Thursday.