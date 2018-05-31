One-Day Cup: Lancashire ease to big win at Leicestershire

Liam Livingstone's Lancashire moved up to fifth in the North Group with victory

Royal London One-Day Cup, Oakham School, Oakham Leicestershire 172 (49.0 overs): Cosgrove 52; Parkinson 4-30, Parry 2-30 Lancashire 175-1 (25.5 overs): Livingstone 90*, Hameed 55*; Klein 1-37 Lancashire win by nine wickets Match scorecard

Lancashire kept their hopes of progressing in the One-Day Cup alive as they comfortably beat Leicestershire by nine wickets with 24.1 overs to spare.

The hosts had been dismissed for 172 after 49 overs, with Mark Cosgrove top-scoring for Leicestershire with 52, as in-form Matthew Parkinson took 4-30.

In reply, Alex Davies made 23 for Lancashire before Haseeb Hameed and Liam Livingstone's 133-run partnership.

Skipper Livingstone's 90 not out and Hameed's unbeaten 55 eased them home.

Livingstone hit 13 boundaries in his 56-ball knock, including seven sixes, as the visitors comfortably reached 175-1 at Oakham School.

The result left Leicestershire bottom of the North Group, with just one win from their six games, while Lancashire moved just one point off the top four.

Lancashire's run rate also rose to become the best in the competition, at 1.307 for their campaign.