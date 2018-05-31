Ben Stokes: England all-rounder to undergo scan ahead of second Test

Stokes hit 47 runs in England's defeat to Pakistan in the first Test at Lord's

England's Ben Stokes will have a scan on his hamstring later on Thursday as he attempts to prove his fitness for the second Test against Pakistan.

The all-rounder spent time in the nets on Thursday morning and was able to run at full intensity without any issues.

However, he will not take part in any bowling or fielding sessions and will undergo a fitness test before play starts at Headingley on Friday.

England slumped to a nine-wicket defeat in the first Test at Lord's.

Surrey's left arm seamer Sam Curran has been brought in as cover for Stokes - his first Test call-up.