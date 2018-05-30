BBC Sport - Keaton Jennings: Spot-fixing allegations are 'complete rubbish'

Spot-fixing allegations are 'complete rubbish' - Jennings

Keaton Jennings says England's preparations for the second Test against Pakistan will not be affected by allegations of spot-fixing.

TV station Al Jazeera has claimed three England players spot-fixed part of the fifth Test against India in 2016.

England have "emphatically" denied the allegations.

