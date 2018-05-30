One-Day Cup: James Vince and Reece Topley help Hampshire beat Middlesex

Reece Topley last played for England in 2016

Royal London One-Day Cup, Merchant Taylors' School, Northwood Middlesex 199-8 (45 overs): Eskinazi 42; Topley 4-40 Hampshire 200-5 (38.4 overs): Vince 56; Sowter 2-37 Hampshire beat Middlesex by five wickets Match scorecard

Reece Topley's 4-40 helped Hampshire beat Middlesex by five wickets to move three points clear at the top of the One-Day Cup South Group.

After a rain reduced the game to 45 overs per side, Topley dismissed both Middlesex openers to leave them 31-2.

Stevie Eskinazi (42) and Max Holden (38) settled the innings but Topley restricted the hosts to 199-8.

James Vince made 56 in reply with Jimmy Adams (30 not out) and Lewis McManus (33 not out) taking Hampshire to 200-5.

They reached the total with more than six overs to spare to seal a fourth win from six games in the competition, while Middlesex are fourth in the table.

Hampshire captain Vince, who has so far missed out on an England recall for the Test series with Pakistan, was run out for a 70-ball 56, while has also claimed a wicket with the ball as he trapped Eskinazi leg before.