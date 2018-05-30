One-Day Cup: Porter bowls Essex to win over Glamorgan

Jamie Porter celebrates the dismissal of Colin Ingram

Royal London One-Day Cup, Cloudfm County Ground Glamorgan 200 (48.3 overs): Cooke 59, Salter 43; Porter 4-29, Coles 3-41 Essex 201-1 (31.3 overs): Chopra 98*, Wheater 88 Match scorecard

A superb opening spell by seamer Jamie Porter set up Essex's third One-Day Cup victory as they thrashed Glamorgan by nine wickets at Chelmsford.

Porter's career-best 4-29 reduced Glamorgan to 58-5 on a grey day, though Chris Cooke (59) and Andrew Salter (43) scrambled them to 200.

Varun Chopra (98 not out) and Adam Wheater (88) took Essex to an easy win.

The hosts cruised home with 18.3 overs to spare to boost their run-rate and keep their qualification hopes alive.

Essex's remaining matches are away to Sussex on Sunday 3 June and home to Kent.

Glamorgan, who were also hit by the news that T20 signing Usman Khawaja will not be available for the whole campaign because of Australia A team duties, are without a win in five games.

Essex bowler Jamie Porter:

"In terms of the personal milestone, it didn't cross my mind that it was a personal best until someone told me. It was tough on the body (bowling straight through), eight, nine and 10 were tough overs but I felt in good rhythm, I put the ball where I wanted to and there was enough happening.

"When I had a look at the pitch I was very happy we were bowling first, the toss was a fairly defining moment, and provided we bowled well there was always going to be a fair bit in it."

Glamorgan vice-captain Chris Cooke told BBC Sport Wales:

"It's a tough defeat to take really, we got the unfavourable conditions batting first, they bowled really well and 200 was never going to be enough. We weren't at the races again, we've had chances to win other games, but not that one.

"We've got three games to play and we're playing for a special club, we're playing for the badge. If we get a couple of wins going into the Championship and then the T20, who knows what we can do with the season."