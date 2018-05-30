One-Day Cup: Warwickshire v Northamptonshire abandoned at wet Edgbaston

Edgbaston
There was no play at a wet Edgbaston on Wednesday
Royal London One-Day Cup, Edgbaston
Warwickshire v Northamptonshire
Match abandoned
Match scorecard

Wednesday's One-Day Cup match between Warwickshire and Northamptonshire was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Persistent rain at Edgbaston ensured that both sides had to settle for just one point each from the fixture.

That outcome left Warwickshire fourth in the North Group, with two wins from five matches, one place above Northants, who have also won twice.

The abandonment was the Bears' second in five days, after Friday's game at Lancashire endured the same fate.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Rugby

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired