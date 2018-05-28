William Porterfield hits unbeaten 110 as NW Warriors beat Northern Knights

William Porterfield hit 14 boundaries in his unbeaten century

William Porterfield's unbeaten 110 helped the North West Warriors beat the Northern Knights by eight wickets in Monday's Inter-Pro one-day game.

Porterfield put on 158 for the first wicket with David Rankin who was out for 84 as the Warriors reached the target of 227 in 46.3 overs.

Harry Tector hit 84 for the Knights with James Shannon notching 41 as they were out for 226 in 47.1 overs.

Porterfield hit 14 boundaries in his impressive knock at Stormont.

Rankin was out in the 28th over after hitting 12 fours and a six.

It has an unsuccessful start to the Knights' season as they had already lost both T20 games and now face another difficult task against the three day Inter-Provincial holders Leinster Lightning at Comber starting on Tuesday.

Hanley Energy Inter-Provincial one-day game

Northern Knights 226 (47.1 overs) H Tector 84, J Shannon 41, D Scanlon 4-60, A McBrine 2-32

North-West Warriors 227-2 (46.3 overs) W Porterfield 110 no, D Rankin 84

North-West Warriors won by eight wickets