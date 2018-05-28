England v Pakistan: Keaton Jennings replaces Mark Stoneman for second Test

England v Pakistan, second Test Date: 1-5 June Time: 11:00 BST Venue: Headingley Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW and the BBC Sport website. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Full tour details

Lancashire opener Keaton Jennings has replaced Mark Stoneman in England's squad for the second Test match against Pakistan, which starts on Friday.

Surrey batsman Stoneman scored 13 runs in two innings as England lost the first Test at Lord's by nine wickets.

Jennings, 25, returns for the first time since August, when he played in the series victory over South Africa.

He is averaging 43.79 in the County Championship this season, with two centuries in his 314 runs.

The left-hander also scored a hundred in Lancashire's One-Day Cup loss to Nottinghamshire earlier this month.

"Keaton Jennings showed a strong temperament in scoring a hundred on his Test match debut against India in December 2016," said national selector Ed Smith.

"Keaton has found good form in county cricket this season, including three centuries in his past seven innings.

"Mark Stoneman misses out at Headingley. Mark has experienced a disappointing start to the 2018 season and had a difficult Test match at Lord's."

Keaton Jennings hit a debut century for England against India in Mumbai in December 2016

The squad is Smith's second since replacing James Whitaker as national selector in April.

England recalled batsman Jos Buttler and called up uncapped off-spinner Dom Bess for the first Test.

The pair helped England avoid an innings defeat after coming together to share an unbroken stand of 125 when the hosts still needed 69 to make Pakistan bat again at the end of the third day.

However, any hopes of an unlikely victory ended at the start of day four as England lost four wickets for six runs.

Pakistan comfortably chased down the 64 runs required for victory, with the fourth day lasting just 90 minutes despite James Anderson bowling Azhar Ali in the third over.

England squad for second Test

Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Dom Bess.

Mark Stoneman made his England debut against West Indies in August 2017 at Edgbaston

'A tortuous experience' - analysis

Jonathan Agnew, BBC cricket correspondent

Mark Stoneman has had a very poor start to the summer and his battle for form and confidence was very evident at Lord's. He made two single-figure scores, his second innings of nine from 45 balls was a tortuous experience and his opening partnership with Alistair Cook now averages just 18.

Keaton Jennings scored a century on his debut but lost his place last summer. His move to Lancashire has seen a return to form, averaging 43 in the Championship with two centuries.

Whether a change to the top order makes a difference to England's batting as a whole remains to be seen. Based on their performance at Lord's, they need an overall transformation.