IPL final: Shane Watson century helps Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shane Watson
Shane Watson's century was his fourth in the IPL, and second this year
Indian Premier League final, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Sunrisers Hyderabad 178-6: Williamson 47 (36), Y Pathan 45* (25)
Chennai Super Kings 181-2: Watson 117* (57)
Chennai Super Kings won by eight wickets
Scorecard

Shane Watson struck an unbeaten 117 off 57 balls as Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the Indian Premier League final.

The Australian, who did not score off his first 10 deliveries, hit 11 fours and eight sixes as Super Kings reached a target of 179 with nine balls left.

Kane Williamson, the tournament's leading run-scorer, made 47 in Sunrisers' 178-6 in Mumbai.

Victory gave Super Kings a record third IPL title.

They returned to the tournament this season after a two-year ban for their part in a corruption scandal.

