England coach Trevor Bayliss and Test captain Joe Root say claims England players were involved in spot-fixing are "outrageous".

The allegations are made in a new documentary by broadcaster Al Jazeera, released on Sunday.

In the programme, an alleged criminal match-fixer says three England players spot-fixed part of a Test match against India.

