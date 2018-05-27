Pakistan win over England their best at Lord's - Waqar Younis

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Pakistan thrash sorry England

First Test, Lord's (day four) England 184 (Cook 70, Abbas 4-23, Hasan 4-51) & 242 (Root 68, Buttler 67, Amir 4-36, Abbas 4-41) Pakistan 363 (Babar 68 ret hurt) & 66-1 Pakistan won by nine wickets Scorecard

Pakistan's crushing victory over England is their best at Lord's, says former pace bowler Waqar Younis.

The tourists won by nine wickets before lunch on the fourth day to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Pakistan, who beat England on the same ground in 2016, have won five of their 15 Tests against England at Lord's.

"They have done everything right. They lost one session but dominated the rest of the match," ex-coach Waqar told BBC Test Match Special.

"This victory is bigger than all of the others."

England collapsed from 236-6 to 242 all out on Sunday before Pakistan chased 64 for the loss of only Azhar Ali.

Defeat was England's first in the opening Test of a summer for 23 years.

Waqar, Pakistan's second highest wicket-taker of all time with 373 in 87 Tests, said: "England were complacent but full marks to Pakistan."

Only batsmen Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq have played at least 60 Tests for Pakistan, who are searching for their first series win in England since 1996.

"This young Pakistan team have hardly played together. Seven of them had not played here before, which is very unusual," said Waqar, who coached Pakistan from 2010 to 2011 and 2014 to 2016.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed said he was "proud" of his young team, who beat Ireland in a one-off Test this month.

"We came here with an inexperienced team but we are very confident," the wicketkeeper said.

"We have a very good bowling side. They did a great job for us."

The second Test at Headingley starts on Friday.