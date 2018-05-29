One-Day Cup: Kent beat Somerset on DLS method after rain

Somerset's Matt Renshaw talks to umpire Nick Cook
Somerset's Matt Renshaw talks to umpire Nick Cook as the players are taken off for rain
Royal London One-Day Cup, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence
Somerset 221-9 (42 overs): Gregory 60, Renshaw 56; Henry 3-37, Haggett 3-42
Kent 88-1 (16 overs): Denly 44*
Kent beat Somerset by 28 runs (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method)
Match scorecard

Kent won their third successive One-Day Cup match, beating Somerset by 28 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

After a rain-delayed start reduced the game to 42 overs per side, Somerset were 65-5 after fewer than 19 overs.

Matt Renshaw (56) and Lewis Gregory (60) made 103 runs for the sixth wicket but they struggled to 221-9 despite debutant Ben Green's unbeaten 26.

In reply Joe Denly (44 not out) and Heino Kuhn (36 not out) led Kent to 88-1 from 16 overs when rain intervened.

The hosts - skippered by England wicket-keeper-batsman Sam Billings on his return from the Indian Premier League - lost opener Daniel Bell-Drummond in the third ball of their innings but rallied to move up to fourth in their group.

New Zealand paceman Matt Henry finished with figures of 3-37, with Calum Haggett also taking three wickets, while Somerset called on Green to replace England Test bowler Craig Overton, who missed out with a slight hand injury.

