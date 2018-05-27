BBC Sport - Pint-sized TMS: Pakistan thrash England - fourth day highlights
Highlights: Pakistan hammer sorry England
- From the section Cricket
Pakistan beat England by nine wickets at Lord's as Joe Root's side lose the first Test of a home summer for the first time since 1995.
MATCH REPORT: Pakistan beat England by nine wickets in first Test at Lord's
